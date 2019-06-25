Osmania University releases TS-SET admit card 2019: How to download

TS SET admit card 2019: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the admit card for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSSET) 2019 at its official website telangnaset.org. It is also alternatively available at the university website, osmainia.ac.in.

The TS-SET 2019 is the eligibility exam for recruitment at the post of a teacher in the state. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 5 and 6, 2019.

TSSET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, telanganaset.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’ under the ‘announcements’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exam is conducted in two parts, paper I and paper II. The number of candidates qualified for an assistant professor is 6 per cent of the total candidates appearing for the exam.

