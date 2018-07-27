Osmania University initiative to enhance employability

Osmania University (Image source: osmania.ac.in) Osmania University (Image source: osmania.ac.in)

As part of its initiative to enhance employability of its graduating students, Osmania University will facilitate assessment of 100,000 final-year students of its nearly 600 colleges through HireMee, a digital assessment and recruitment platform. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the purpose by Osmania University’s Registrar Gopal Reddy and HireMee’s Advisor Wg Cdr Krishnan Kuppuswamy (Retd).

HireMee will serve as a catalyst between recruiters and aspiring applicants from all colleges under this 100-year-old university in Telangana. HireMee will approach colleges and invite students to be assessed using a 100-minute test on the digital platform. Companies have access to the same platform and the assessment results. Students also put up a short video resume making it more likely for recruiters to spot the candidates they want to interview and possibly hire.

No cost is involved in the programme for either the students, colleges or businesses as HireMee is supported by its parent company, Vee Technologies, a company from the Sona Valliappa Group, HireMee said in a statement. The idea is to present career opportunities for students completing education from the University as well as expand the pool for recruiting managers looking for talent for their companies. In September 2017 HireMee signed an MoU with AICTE covering nearly 10,000 technical colleges in the country.

