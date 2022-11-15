scorecardresearch
Orissa HC directs OPSC to publish ASO recruitment final results

At least 20 unsuccessful aspirants alleging irregularities in evaluations had approached the High Court seeking judicial intervention.

ossc, ossc aso result, ossc aso final resultNearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the written examination and 1,104 were found qualified. (Representative image. Express photo)

The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the OPSC to publish the final merit list of the selected candidates along with the marks they have secured and the cut-off marks for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO).

The written examination for the ASO was conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission on August 27 this year and the results were published on November 7.

Refusing to entertain a batch of writ petitions in this connection, a bench of Justice A K Mohapatra directed the Commission to publish the results of the recruitment examinations as per the government recruitment policy of 2016.

At least 20 unsuccessful aspirants alleging irregularities in evaluations had approached the High Court seeking judicial intervention.

The OPSC had come out with a corrigendum in February this year announcing that the merit list of ASO aspirants will contain only the roll numbers of selected candidates along with their caste and gender. Marks secured by the selected candidates will not be reflected in the merit list.

Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the written examination and 1,104 were found qualified. The final list will be out after document verification and a skill test.

Refuting the allegations of irregularities as baseless and false, the OPSC has clarified that the answer keys, cut-off marks and individual candidates’ marks will be published on the official website after the publication of the final results.

Counsels of the petitioners argued their cases pointing out several anomalies in the corrigendum which was not per the recruitment policy of 2016. They also mentioned that transparency was not maintained in the entire process of selection and meritorious students did not find their names in the provisional list published on November 7.

