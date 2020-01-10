Ordnance Factory Board OFB recruitment: Application process begins for 6060 posts, 10th pass can apply

OFFB recruitment: Forms out at ofbindia.gov.in (Representational image) OFFB recruitment: Forms out at ofbindia.gov.in (Representational image)

Ordnance Factory OFB recruitment 2020: The application process for recruitment at the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started from today. A total of 6060 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The application forms are available at the official website ofb.gov.in starting today, January 10 and remain available till February 9, 11:59 pm.

Selected candidates will be selected for the job of an apprentice. Applications will be shortlisted on merit basis, list of which will be created on the basis of ITI and class 12/12 marks, as mentioned in the form. The document verification for selected candidates will also take place.

Ordnance Factory OFB recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ofbindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to apply for ordnance factories recruitment center..’ link under the ‘news and update section’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register by giving details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

OFC recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Ordnance Factory OFB recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: For non-ITI category, an applicant should have at least class 10 with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and with 40 per cent marks in mathematics and science each. For ITI category, candidates should have NCVT or SCVT certificates along with class 10.

Age: Applicants should be at least 15 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is 24 years. Age will be calculated as on February 9. For ITI posts and reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed as per government norms.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd