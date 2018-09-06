OPTCL recruitment 2018: Apply for management trainee post, engineering degree holders can apply at optcl.co.in

OPTCL recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is September 27. The last date for submission of application is September 27.

OPTCL recruitment 2018: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has issued a notification, inviting applications from interested, eligible aspirants to apply for the post of Management Trainee (electrical). The last date for submission of application is September 27. Those selected will have to undergo training for one year at field units of OPTCL including induction training at Power Training Centre (PTC), Chandaka.

Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — optcl.co.in. An application fee of Rs 1000 (Rs 500 or SC/ ST/ PWD) has to be paid.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 100

Designation

Management Trainee (electrical)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a degree in electrical/ electrical and electronics engineering with atleast 60 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised university/ institution or should have passed section A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

He/ she should also be able to read, write and speak Odia fluently.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 32 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 24,000. After he gets placed post training as an Assistant Manager, he will get a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a computer based test and a personal interview. The CBT will have 200 multiple choice questions — Subject knowledge (80 per cent), numerical/ GK and reasoning (10 per cent) and English knowledge (10 per cent). The duration of the exam will be three hours. There will also be an online psychometric test of 30 minutes.

