OPSC recruitment: OTET answer key, cut-off marks released

OPSC recruitment: The OPSC has released two cut-off lists for the OTET recruitment exam - highest cut-off and lowest cut-off. The list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round is released separately at the official website - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC recruitment: The OTET answer key and OPTET cut off 2018 are declared on the official website opsc.gov.in

OPSC recruitment: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key and cut-off marks for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for recruitment to the post of lecturer in the Odisha government. The answer keys are available on the official website – opsc.gov.in

The recruitment exam for the post of lecturers in Odisha Technical Education and training service. The exam was conducted for 224 posts. Thousands of applications applied in for the posts. While the answer keys for the written exams have been declared, the final result will be announced post interview.

OTET answer key, cut off: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘cut-off marks and answer keys of different disciplines…’

Step 3: On the new window, click ‘attach’ next to cut -off and answer key of different disciplines

Step 4: Check the cut-off and answer key on the new page in PDF form

Step 5: For the interview list, scroll till the end

Step 6: Download and save

Selected candidates will have to appear for the personal interview as well. This year, the OPSC has released two cut-off lists consisting of both highest and lowest cut-off. The interview list is released separately.

