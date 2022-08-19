OPSC postpones ASO exam citing heavy rains and floods; new schedule to release soon

OPSC ASO exam: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam, which was originally scheduled to be conducted on August 21. According to an official notification by the Commission, the exam has now been postponed due to heavy rains and floods in the area.
“It is for information of all concerned that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order. The rescheduled date and time will be notified shortly,” the official notification from OPSC read.
Once released, candidates will be able to check the new exam date and time at the official OPSC website — opsc.gov.in.
This notification comes a little after hundreds of candidates reached out to the state government to order the Odisha Public Service Commission to postpone the exam. Candidates had claimed that they were unable to gather resources to reach the exam centre, or even prepare for the exam as the state was hit by severe floods this year.
In addition to this, some candidates had also cited clash of other recruitment exams on August 21 such as SSC CGL tier-3 exam, RRB PO and Railway Group D exams.
