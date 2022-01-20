OPSC OAS 2021: Check last week preparation tips, exam day guidelines

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is all set to conduct the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) 2021 Mains examination from January 20 to February 6, 2022, with the exception of two days (January 26 and February 5).

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary stage will be required to compete in the upcoming stage to get inducted into the commission. For such candidates, the OPSC OAS 2021 admit card has already been issued through the online mode, on the official website opsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage will now be competing for a total of 392 vacancies distributed under various services. These vacancies have also been divided into various categories. So clearly, the competition is tough and candidates have only a week’s time to ace the mains exams.

To help them out, here are some last-minute preparation tips which need to be followed to the hilt throughout the week before the exam.

1. Skimming through the syllabus

The OPSC OAS 2021 syllabus for the Mains exam is vast and comprises easy, moderate, and difficult subjects. 5 papers are compulsory and the remaining 4 are based on the optional subjects selected by a candidate. Moreover, these papers are essay-based and theoretical. So, the key is to frame responses in the right manner rather than just filling the answer sheet with unnecessary information.

To ensure that the answers are relevant and well-structured, a candidate must be thorough with the syllabus. Hence, he/she should skim through the overall syllabus and look for two kinds of topics -1. Difficult or Tricky and 2. Untouched or not revised adequately.

2. Order of revision – Difficult > Moderate > Easy

After identifying the two kinds of topics, the next tip is to revise the tricky or difficult ones. This task must be completed within the first two days so that the rest of the time can be dedicated to solving OPSC OAS 2021 previous year papers. Additionally, the first two days must also be used in visiting the second kind of topics mentioned above.

With such limited time, candidates must simply skim through the easier topics and revise the moderate chapters along with solving mock exams. This optimization and planning of time will set a candidate apart from his/her competition.

3. Solving mock tests – 10-second rule

From day 3 to day 5, a candidate must dedicatedly and sincerely practice mock tests. The main exam is not objective but subjective in nature. So, emphasis must be given to writing answers systematically instead of scoring well. A simple trick to use is the 10-second rule.

According to the 10-second rule, a candidate must think about all points to include in the answer before writing. It will provide more clarity, preventing a candidate from getting confused while jotting down the answer. Instead of using this trick directly in the actual paper, candidates must practice it beforehand while solving mock tests or previous-year question papers.