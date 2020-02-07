OPSC lecturer notification for 606 posts: Recruitment without exam, check criteria

Odisha PSC recruitment: Apply at opsc.gov.in (Representational image) Odisha PSC recruitment: Apply at opsc.gov.in (Representational image)

OPSC lecturer recruitment: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification to hire at the post of lecturers in group A level of Odisha Education Services in government degree colleges. The application process will begin from tomorrow – February 8 at the official website, opsc.gov.in or opsconline.gov.in.

The application process will conclude on March 2, however, candidates can pay fee till March 6. A total of 606 posts of lecturers are advertised by the state public service commission. There will not be any recruitment exam for these posts. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic performance. Selected candidates will be called for document verification round.

OPSC lecturer recruitment: Documents needed

— Education certificates starting from class 10

— NET qualification certificate

— PhD degree certificate

— Marks list in support of all the exams

— Two recent passport sized images

— Certificate of conduct from the last education institute

— Discharge certificate

— Id issued by director of sports for sports persons

— Category certificate

— OPSC challan sip

— No objection certificate from competent authorities

OPSC lecturer recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 400 as fee. The fee receipt will be needed to be submitted at time of document verification, thus, candidates need to save the challan as well as application form

OPSC lecturer recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must have cleared the master’s level examination with at least 55 per cent marks from a recognised university. For candidates who belong to reserved category candidates the minimum marks criteria is 50 per cent.

Age: Applicant in the age group of 21 to 48 years can apply. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. For SC, ST, SEBC, females and ex-servicemen candidates the upper age limit is relaxed by five years. For PwD category candidates the age is relaxed up to 10 years.

