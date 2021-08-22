OPSC CSE 2021: How toppers prepared for the Odisha civil services exam

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is going to conduct the prelims stage of the Odisha civil services exam 2021 on August 27, 2021. Notably, it is one of the state’s top government recruitment exams, and the Odisha Civil Services exam admit card 2021 was released on August 19, 2021.

OPSC registrations 2021 for the civil services exam are already over in March 2021. Now, with only a week’s time left before the exam, candidates must redirect all their strength and focus toward a final take at preparations. The Odisha civil services exam syllabus 2021 is already available online on opsc.gov.in and it forms the starting point for exam preparations.

There are various preparation strategies to learn from toppers of the OPSC exam and in this read, we are going to show you, why these tips and tricks can help any candidate get past the cut-offs and qualify for the OPSC merit lists 2021.

Toppers suggest that a thorough insight of the OPSC question paper 2021 is extremely helpful in securing better marks. By this, we mean that candidates must be well aware of the type and pattern of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level of the exam, high marks yielding topics etc. OPSC previous year question papers are all a candidate needs to analyse such information.

The next suggestion from OPSC toppers is to select the best study materials and refer to them. We have already emphasised the importance of the past year question papers in the preceding paragraph. However, there is still much more to do, even when only a week’s time is left. A diverse variety of topics are included in the prelims syllabus and candidates are encouraged to collect questionnaires based on these topics and refer to them. With only a limited number of days left, it is best that candidates refer to question banks, sample papers etc. and solve past year question papers of the OPSC exam.

A unique characteristic of toppers of the OPSC exam is that they prefer to make and refer to their own notes instead of someone else’s. Making short notes while studying for the exam in detail is essential to remember important points and information. However, candidates can also take notes of important information, facts and figures during the last few days’ preparations.

For example, candidates can write down important dates from history, facts and trivia from geography and the latest updates of current events. Taking notes not only helps one to remember what they have studied but can also serve as a quick reference for such information.

The prelims exam question paper carries MCQ type questions only. In order to ace the Prelims in the first attempt, a high number of good attempts in the exam is crucial. Therefore, we recommend that candidates also take OPSC mock tests during the last few days. This will contribute to the development of time management strategies for the exam and allow candidates to improve their speed and accuracy.