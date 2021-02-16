OPSC assistant professors recruitment 2021: Apply for 504 vacancies in state universities

OPSC assistant professors recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant professors in different state public universities. The registration process is on and will conclude on March 14. While applications can be submitted till March 23. Interested can apply at the official website, opsc.gov.in. A total of 504 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.

The OPSC will shortlist candidates equal to five times the number of vacancies. For subjects in which only one or two posts are advertised, 10 candidates will be called. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. After the interview, a merit list will be released and candidates will be hired based on merit.

OPSC assistant professors recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have at least a master’s level degree with 55 per cent marks. Applicants should also have qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021.

OPSC assistant professors recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ in the top right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘new’ user and register against the assistant professor job link

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

OPSC assistant professors recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get pay as at level 10 of the pay matrix under Odisha’s revised scales of pay for university teachers rule, 2019.