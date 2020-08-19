OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020 for 210 posts: From eligibility to exam pattern, check details

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020: Apply at opsc.gov.in (Representational image)

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for a total of 210 vacant posts of an assistant executive engineer. The link to register will be activated from August 26 and will remain available till September 25. Interested can apply at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected based on the written test — preliminary and main exam and viva voice. The selected candidates will be hired under Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department in Group A level post under Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service. Selected candidates will be on a probation period of two years.

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 32 years. The date will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. Further, relaxations in the upper age limit will be offered as per the government rules.

Education: Applicants must have a degree in civil engineering from any university or institute recognised by the government. Associate members of the Institution of Engineers of India can also apply.

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired in the pay band of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 5400.

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

OPSC assistant executive engineer recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will have 100 questions. Students will be given a one-and-a-half-hour to solve these objective type questions with multiple choice. For every write answer, one mark will be awarded and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Those who clear prelims will be called for the main exam.

In the Main exam, there will be two sub-sections each having 150 questions. To solve each paper, students will get 2.5 hours to solve each section. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted. The paper-I will question general studies including basic science and general awareness, while paper two will have specialised questions related to civil engineering. Each section will be of 300 marks.

