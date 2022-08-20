OPSC ASO revised exam date announced; check schedule here

OPSC ASO exam: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the revised exam schedule for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 21 but was postponed due to heavy rains in the state.

As per the latest notice, the rescheduled ASO written examination will now be conducted on August 27, 2022.

“It is for information of all concerned that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order. The rescheduled date and time will be notified shortly,” the official notification from OPSC read.

The exam was postponed after hundreds of candidates reached out to the state government to order the Odisha Public Service Commission to postpone the exam. Candidates had claimed that they were unable to gather resources to reach the exam centre, or even prepare for the exam as the state was hit by severe floods this year.

In addition to this, some candidates had also cited a clash of other recruitment exams on August 21 such as SSC CGL tier-3 exam, RRB PO and Railway Group D exams.