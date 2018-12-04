Internshala’s new campaign to help women restart their career

Internshala, an online portal for job-seekers who wish to apply for internships, has launched a campaign, ‘Career (Re)Launch: Internship Fair for Women’. As the name suggests, the programme is available for women who have to take a sabbatical and wish to re-start their career.

Advertising

In this online fair, renowned companies are offering internships to those women who want to re(start) their career. A total of 12 companies including Godrej Consumer Products, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, and Uber are offering internships in the fields of content writing, business development, HR, and so on. Women can apply to these internships till December 10, and selected women candidates can earn a stipend of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.

Currently, only 27 per cent of Indian women are a part of the workforce, and to bridge this gender gap at work, organisations across the country are taking various steps such as introducing work from home, flexible work hours and maternity leaves.

Internship programmes for women are one such popular step which companies have taken up. Internships are of short-term duration and provide flexible working options to women. Further, many companies even offer jobs to women after the successful completion of their internships. On Internshala, more than 3,500 women have found internships and have (re)started their career in the last one year.

Advertising

“As an internship platform when we realised that internships can be a powerful medium for women to (re)start their career, we were enthused to encourage more and more women to opt for them. But what also lifted our enthusiasm was seeing that companies were very willing to come forward and hire women as interns. Career (Re)Launch is an exciting opportunity for women to (re)start their career with renowned brands and exciting stipend”, says Sarvesh Agrawal, CEO, Internshala.

In Career (Re)Launch, internships are being offered in multiple locations like Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Some of the opportunities featured are also work-from-home in nature.