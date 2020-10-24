Opportunities increase for women in AI, analytics; demand for equal pay, early start: Survey

As per the survey, 27 per cent of respondents believe that equal growth and pay for the same level of experience and education will encourage more women. (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

Even as more women think that they can join Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics as a career stream, they still believe that pay difference and other biases exist in the industry. The latest survey by Great Learning – an ed-tech firm – reveals that 54 per cent of women believe that there are more opportunities for them in AI and analytics now as compared to five years ago.

Even as women cite lesser bias towards them as one of the key factors for their rise, they reported that a pay gap still exists in the industry. As per the survey, 27 per cent of respondents believe that equal growth and pay for the same level of experience and education will encourage more women. The lack of these two components for women in AI continues to be a roadblock discouraging many qualified and experienced women from entering this domain.

Further, 24 per cent of women believe that greater awareness of the roles needs to be provided to younger girls. Another 17 per cent think that having a mentoring and support ecosystem from school to universities to firms will encourage more women to enter AI and analytics roles, while 16 per cent believe that greater access to analytics education and seeing more women in leadership roles will encourage more women to join the industry.

Women also revealed that there are certain factors which have worked as a positive for them. The top five factors cited for this increase in opportunity include positive workplace policies, greater participation of women in the hiring process, favourable recruitment policies, lesser bias towards women, and the presence of more role-models for women than before.

Bengaluru has the most representation of women in the data science space with 31 per cent of respondents selecting it as the city with the most opportunities. It is followed by Delhi (NCR) and Mumbai which are favoured by 10 per cent of the respondents, while Hyderabad and Pune are preferred by 9 per cent of the respondents. The remaining cities have single-digit preferences of 6 per cent or below.

As per the survey, the maximum women representation in the data science space comes from the broad IT / ITES sector, represented by 36 per cent of the participants. This is followed by the technology sector, both, at 16 per cent. Pharma and healthcare, an emerging industry in the broad data science domain is represented by 12 per cent of the participants.

