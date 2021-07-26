Only 10% of the faculty positions in universities to be hired on contract basis: Education Minister

The qualifications and selection procedure for appointing them should be the same as those applicable to a regularly appointed teacher.

In response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha today whether the Government has adopted a contract system for appointing teachers in many universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that ​​filling up of vacancies in central universities is a continuous process. Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitor it with universities.

He further said that “The UGC vide several letters time and again requested the universities to ensure that vacant positions in University, as well as colleges affiliated to Universities, are filled at the earliest. However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on Central Universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament.”

The minister further clarified that the teachers should be appointed on a contract basis only when it is absolutely necessary and when the student-teacher ratio does not satisfy the laid-down norms. In any case, the number of such appointments should not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of faculty positions in a college/university.

“The qualifications and selection procedure for appointing them should be the same as those applicable to a regularly appointed teacher,” he further said.

“The fixed emoluments paid to such contract teachers should not be less than the monthly gross salary of a regularly appointed Assistant Professor. Such appointments should not be made initially for more than one academic session, and the performance of any such entrant teacher should be reviewed for academic performance before reappointing him/her on a contract basis for another session,” he added.