Only 9 lakh of 19 lakh candidates ‘skilled’ under PMKVY schemes get jobs

The ambitious project of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) has been allotted Rs 3,044 crore to train the ‘unemployable’ Indian youth. Being executed in two phases – state-wise and central – national skill development centres, the scheme has trained 19.58 lakh youth so far. However, the placement record shows that only 9.9 lakh of them have been placed so far.

According to the data provided by the Skill Development Management System (SDMS), 19.58 lakh candidates were certified under Short Term Training of PMKVY 2016-20 till November 30, 2018. Out of these candidates, 9.99 lakh candidates have been placed in various sectors which accounts for only 54.9 per cent placement record of the skill project running throughout the nation.

It is noteworthy that many candidates opt for these short-term courses to learn skills to be aligned with the industry. However, the wages these candidates get are unaligned with their qualifications. Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, National Skill Development Commission), in an interview with The Financial Express said the real issue is not employment but wages.

While the training centre or training providers get Rs 3000 per candidate, if they get 71-85 per cent candidates placed and Rs 5000 per candidate if they get 86 per cent or more candidates placed, the average salary allotted to students is no more than 15,000. Common norms, according to official release, 70 per cent placement is regarded as the success of the skill training of which up to 50 per cent can be under self-employment.

The placement records in 2017 were also nearly 10 per cent, reported by the Indian express earlier, out of a total 30.67 lakh candidates who had been trained or were undergoing training across the country, less than a tenth — 2.9 lakh candidates — had received placement offers.