Only 10.93% women figure in Central govt jobs

Female participation in various Central government jobs is as low as 10.93 per cent out of a total 30.87 lakh employees. “The census of central government employees brought out by Directorate General of Employment and Training, Ministry of Labour and Employment in 2011 had indicated the total number of employees in various central ministries/ department as 30,87,278 out of which 3,37,439 employees were women,” informed the Minister of State Jitendra Singh in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The government has taken several measures to increase representation of women in the government jobs, which inter-alia includes maternity leave for 180 days, child care leave for 730 days, child adoption leave for 180 days, special allowance for women with disabilities and exemption from payment of fee for examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission, etc.

“In so far as providing reservation to women in government jobs is concerned, there is no such proposal as it does not seem a feasible option due to legal and constitutional limitations,” the minister informed Rajya Sabha.

