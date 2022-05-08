ONGC, UGC-NET, BSF and more: List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— Border Security Force (BSF)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector post. The registration process will be conducted from April 25 to June 8, 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) should have an architecture degree from a recognized university. SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI.

Last date to apply: June 8, 2022

Where to apply: rectt.bsf.gov.in

— REET 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has announced the exam date and application schedule for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—the level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the Level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Last date to apply: May 18, 2022

Where to apply: reetbser2022.in

— JKPSC CCE

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is recruiting for 220 positions, out of which 100 will be selected for Junior Scale posts in the J&K administrative service, 50 for the J&K Police Service and 70 for the J&K Accounts Service. Candidates will have time from April 25 till May 15, 2022, to fill in the online application form and submit the application fees.

Last date to apply: May 15, 2022

Where to apply: jkpsc.nic.in

— ONGC

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for 3614 vacancies, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

The final selected list will be released on May 23, 2022. Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. The minimum age for the application is 18 years and maximum is 24 years, and candidates should have passed the qualifying examination from the respective – ITIs/ Technical Institutions recognised by State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Last date to apply: May 15, 2022

Where to apply: ongcindia.com

— DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has invited applications from qualified candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions. The application form is available on the DRDO website, drdo.gov.in. There are two open positions.

Candidates will be assigned to CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil Lines, New Delhi-110054. They will be paid Rs 31,000 per month, plus HRA and other benefits as per government regulations.

Last date to apply: May 27, 2022

Where to apply: drdo.gov.in

— UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

Candidates will be able to make payment without any late fee till 11:50 pm on May 20. The correction window for candidates to make changes to their applications form will be available from May 21 to May 23.

Last date to apply: May 30, 2022

Where to apply: ntanet.nic.in

— HPCL recruitment

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting online/offline applications for the recruitment of various Engineering, Petrochemical professionals, R&D professionals, and other positions. The HPCL recruitment drive will fill up 186 posts in the organisation. There are 94 vacancies available for Operations Technician, 18 posts for Boiler Technician, 14 posts for Maintenance Technician (Mechanical), 17 posts for Maintenance Technician (Electrical), 9 posts for Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation), 16 posts are for Lab Analyst, and 18 posts available for Jr Fire and Safety Inspector.

Last date to apply: May 21, 2022

Where to apply: hindustanpetroleum.com

— Bank of India

The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Credit Officers and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 696 posts in the organisation. There are 594 regular basis posts for the Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, and IT Officer-Data Centre. A total of 102 Contract basis posts have been notified for the Senior Manager IT, Manager IT, Manager IT (Data Centre), Senior Manager (Network Routing and Switching Specialists), Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies, Manager (Technology Architect) and many more.

Selection will be through the online test or GD or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

Last date to apply: May 10, 2022

Where to apply: bankofindia.co.in

— Telangana Police Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notifications for recruitment to 16,614 posts ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors (SI) in Telangana Police Department. As informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022.

The selection procedure will involve three rounds of test – Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Examination (FWE).

Last date to apply: May 20, 2022

Where to apply: tslprb.in