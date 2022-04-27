scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for 3614 apprentice vacancies; check eligibility criteria

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3614 vacancies and the last date to submit the application is May 15 till 6 pm on the official website of ONGC — ongcindia.com.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
April 27, 2022 6:05:50 pm
ONGC recruitment 2022, Sarkari naukriThe final selected list will be released on May 23, 2022. (Representative image)

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for 3614 apprentice vacancies. The application procedure began today i.e. from April 27, 2022, and the last date to submit the application is May 15 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC — ongcindia.com.  

The final selected list will be released on May 23, 2022.  Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC — ongcindia.com

Step 2: Fill the required details 

Step 3: Upload the scanned document as mentioned .

Step 4: Submit the application form and take a printout for the future.

Vacancy details: 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3614 vacancies, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

Eligibility criteria 

Age limit: The minimum age for the application is 18 years and maximum is 24 years. The date of birth (DOB) of the applicant should be between May 15, 1998, to May 15, 2004. The minimum age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination from the respective – ITIs/ Technical Institutions recognized by State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). 

