ONGC recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended to May 22; check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the last date to apply for for 3614 apprentice vacancies. Candidates now have time till May 22, 2022 to apply for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can visit the official website of ONGC — ongcindia.com — to apply for the vacancies.

Earlier, candidates had time till 6 pm of May 15, 2022 to apply for the vacancies, however the date has now been pushed to May 22. The application procedure began from April 27, 2022.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC — ongcindia.com

Step 2: Fill the required details

Step 3: Upload the scanned document as mentioned .

Step 4: Submit the application form and take a printout for the future.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 3614 vacancies, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The minimum age for the application is 18 years and maximum is 24 years. The date of birth (DOB) of the applicant should be between May 15, 1998, to May 15, 2004. The minimum age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination from the respective – ITIs/ Technical Institutions recognized by State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).