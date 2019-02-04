ONGC recruitment 2019: Walk-in interview tomorrow for medical officers, minimum salary Rs 41,000 per month

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications for the post of medical officers on a contract basis. The candidates need to walk-in to the ONGC, MBA Basin, second-floor conference room, technopolis building, sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata office for the interview on February 5, 2019.

The public sector undertaking is looking to recruit people at the post of field duty medical officer and general duty medical officer-part time. Candidates need to have an MBBS degree with valid registration to be eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates need to reach the venue half-an-hour before the interview session begins with original documents including degrees, experience certificate (if any), government approved id card, resume and passport-sized photographs.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Pay scale

General duty medical officer (part-time) will get a monthly salary of Rs 41,000 and for the full-time field duty medical officer will get Rs 75,000 per month.

There is no upper age limit but the candidate must ensure that he/she is medically and physically fit for performing duty in ONGC.

