ONGC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for over 4000 apprentice posts, check details

ONGC recruitment 2019: The online application process has started and the candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com till March 28, 2019.

ONGC recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply online till March 28, 2019

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has advertised for around 4,104 apprentice positions. The online application process has started and the candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com till March 28, 2019.

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or Arts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 24 years.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Accountant: The candidates need to possess Bachelors degree in Commerce from a government recognised university or institute.

Assistant: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Arts or in Business Administration.

Electrician: The candidates need to possess ITI in Electrician Trade.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 24 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates need to be less than 18 years.

Selection process:

The merit list will be released on the basis of marks obtained in various academic degrees.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: March 14

Last date to apply online: March 28

Expected date of result declaration: April 1

Document verification: April 8 to 12

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, ongcapprentices.co.in on or before March 28, 2019.

