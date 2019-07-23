ONGC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 214 apprentice posts, application process begins today

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has advertised for around 214 apprentice positions. The online application process for the apprentice positions will be available from July 23 to August 5, 2019.

Advertising

There are 214 vacancies for the posts of apprentice, and the candidates have to send their duly filled application form to the address mentioned on the notification.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 214

Post wise vacancy details:

Accountant: 5

Assistant HR: 125

Secretarial Assistant: 46

Electrician: 5

Electronics Mechanic: 3

Instrument Mechanic: 8

Laboratory Assistant: 12

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 10

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Accountant: The candidates need to possess Bachelors degree in Commerce from a government recognised university or institute.

Assistant: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Arts or in Business Administration.

Advertising

Electrician: The candidates need to possess ITI in Electrician Trade.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 24 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates need to be less than 18 years.

Selection process:

The merit list will be released on the basis of marks obtained in various academic degrees.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: July 23

Last date to apply online: August 5

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, ongcapprentices.co.in on or before August 5, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.