ONGC recruitment 2019: GATE scorers can apply for 785 vacancies, salary upto Rs 19.48 lakh

ONGC recruitment 2019: GATE scorers can apply for 785 vacancies, salary upto Rs 19.48 lakh

ONGC recruitment 2019: The selected candidates for the E1 level posts will get a salary around Rs 19.48 lakh. The detail notification will be released in the official website soon

ONGC recruitment 2019: The selected candidates for the E1 level posts will get a salary around Rs 19.48 lakh

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise has advertised for 785 vacant posts for recruitment of executives in E1 level posts, Assistant Executive Engineers and other vacancies. “We are looking for young, promising and energetic aspirants with bright academic records to join the organization as Class I executive (at E1 level) in Engineering and Geo – Sciences disciplines through GATE 2019,” read an ONGC official release.

The selected candidates for the E1 level posts will get a salary around Rs 19.48 lakh. “We offer one of the best compensation packages in Cost to Company (CTC) terms in the country which comes to approximately Rs 19.48 lakh at E1 level,” mentioned the ONGC release.

The vacancies are announced for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Materials Management Officer, Programming Officer, and Transport Officer.

The detail notification will soon be released on the official website- ongcindia.com, and in the newspapers- Employment news / Rojgar Samachar.

