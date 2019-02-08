ONGC recruitment 2019: Apply for 193 jobs for graduates, check eligibility criteria, pay scale

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for non-executive posts in Assam region at its website, ongcindia.com. The application process began on January 7 and will end on February 13, 2019. While the last date to submit the fee is February 15.

The ONGC has extended the application deadline, earlier it was January 27, 2019 which now has been extended. A total of 193 vacancies across several posts including assistant technician, technical assistant, junior assistant, junior assistant technician, junior assistant will be filled through this recruitment exam.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have at least 50 per cent marks in a relevant degree from a recognised institute

Age: Candidates must be atleast 18 years of age to apply for the jobs. For general category candidates, the upper age limit is 30 for A2 and A1 posts and 27 years for W1 level posts. For OBC candidates it is 33 years for A2 and A1 and 30 years for W1 level posts. For SC/ST candidates, the maximum age for A2 and A1 level posts is 35 and W1 posts is 32 years.

Domicile: Candidate must be a domicile of Assam to be eligible for the job

ONGC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment notice’ under the drop-down menu

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives for Assam-2019’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Click on ‘online application’

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Candidates will have to appear for the written exam, physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and skill test to be eligible for the recruitment.

