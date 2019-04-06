ONGC recruitment 2019: Applications begin for 785 jobs, apply through GATE score

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise has advertised for 785 posts for the post of graduate trainee in engineering and geo-sciences disciplines at E1 level. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ongcindia.com.

The application process began from April 5, 2019 (Friday) and will conclude at 6 pm, on April 25, 2019. The period for uploading documents and downloading interview call letters is from May 5, 2019 to May 20, 2019. The interview of selected candidates will begin from June 6, 2019. One candidate can only apply for a maximum of four posts as per their qualification.

The vacancies are announced for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Materials Management Officer, Programming Officer, and Transport Officer.

“We are looking for young, promising and energetic aspirants with bright academic records to join the organization as Class I executive (at E1 level) in Engineering and Geo-Sciences disciplines through GATE 2019,” read an ONGC official release earlier.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Total no. of vacancies

Total- 785

Unreserved- 389

OBC– 190

SC– 101

ST– 47

EWS– 58

ONGC recruitment 2019: Age limit

ONGC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment notice’ under the drop-down menu

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Online application process for recruitment Executives at E1 level through GATE-2019′

Step 5: Click on ‘online application’

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

ONGC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 370 as registration fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category will be exempted from paying any charges.

