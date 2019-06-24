ONGC sets up inquiry into leak of online exam questions

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd has initiated a high-level inquiry into alleged leak of questions for an online recruitment exam it conducted in Assam, the state-owned company said.

The questions of the computer-based tests held recently for non-executive posts in Assam were allegedly leaked on a social media platform through screenshots, ONGC said.

“ONGC has taken a serious note of the screenshots posted in social media in Assam of the questions of its Computer Based Test (online)… through experienced independent agency,” the company said in a release here on Saturday.

The high-level internal committee has been asked to submit a report at the earliest, it said. The oil exploration major will take all necessary actions on the recommendations of the committee report and

also lodge a police complaint, the release said.