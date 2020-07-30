ONGC recruitment 2020: Apply for 4182 apprentice posts

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply at ongcindia.com. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply at ongcindia.com.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the applications to fill up 4182 apprentice positions. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the same at ongcindia.com. The final date to apply for the same is August 17. The merit list for the same will be announced a week later on August 24.

Vacancy details: The recruitment for trade and technician apprentice vacancies are divided into several sectors. As per a notification released by the organisation, there are 228 positions to fill in the northern sector.

Western and Mumbai have 1579 and 764 positions to fill. A total of 716 positions will be filled in the Eastern sector, while Southern and Central will recruit 674 and 221 candidates, respectively.

Eligibility: Candidates between the age of 18 and 24 can apply for the vacancy and his/her selection will be considered on the basis of marks obtained and merit drawn. In case two candidates secure similar merit, the one with higher age would be considered.

As per the job notice released by ONGC, “The candidates should not have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training as per the Apprentices Act, 1961, as amended from time to time. Candidates, who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment of prescribed qualifications, shall not be eligible for being engaged as Technician Apprentice.”

Selection process: There will be no written test for the selection of the apprentices. “Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained and merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration,” the ONGC has notified.

