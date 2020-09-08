ONGC Apprentice recruitment result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Check result at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2020: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the result of the recruitment examination for apprentices. The candidates who have applied for the apprentice posts can check their result at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

ONGC in its notification mentioned, “selection of following workcentre are published : Dehradun, Goa, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Agartala, Kakinada, Jorhat, Kolkatta, Nazira and Sivasagar, Silchar, Uran, Vodadara, Chennai, Jodhpur. Rest will be published shortly.”

ONGC apprentice recruitment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the sector and work centre

Step 3: The result of the sector will appear on the screen in pdf format

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The shortlisted candidates will be called at the work centre as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves. “With reference to the notification ONGC/APPR/1/2020/ dated 29.07.2020, candidates are provisionally selected subject to verification of documents. The selected candidates, shortlisted by the selection committee, will be called for verification of documents and joining at the work centre at a later date, as soon as the pandemic of COVID-19 situation improves via registered mail,” the notification reads.

The candidates have been selected for 4,182 apprentice positions. There are 228 positions to fill in the northern sector, Western and Mumbai have 1579 and 764 positions to fill. A total of 716 positions will be filled in the Eastern sector, while Southern and Central will recruit 674 and 221 candidates, respectively.

