Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

One-year work experience mandatory for govt jobs in Goa, all recruitments through SSC

Such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower, Sawant said addressing a function at Taleigao village in North Goa district on Tuesday.

He also said that recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future. (File image)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said one-year work experience would be made “compulsory” for recruitment in state government departments.

Such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower, Sawant said addressing a function at Taleigao village in North Goa district on Tuesday.

He also said that recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future.

The CM said one-year work experience would be made mandatory for those looking for government jobs in the future.

Fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service. Aspirants would have to get experience by working in the private sector before applying for government jobs, he said.

Necessary amendments would be made in Recruitment Rules to ensure only suitable candidates are selected for vacant posts, he added. 

 

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:08:16 am
