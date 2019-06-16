On students’ demand NTA sets up UGC NET exam center in Srinagar, revised admit cards released

NTA UGC NET admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has accepted the demands of hundreds of students to set up exam centre for the National Eligibility Test (NET) in Srinagar. Students had earlier took to social media to express displeasure and alleged ‘discrimination’ against those hailing from Srinagar as there was no exam centre in the district.

Hundreds of students had allegedly missed the UGC NET December exam as they reportedly failed to reach the Jammu centre – which was the nearest centre for Srinagar based students. This time, the NTA has accepted students demand and set-up a centre in Kashmir. Candidates hailing from the district can download their revised admit cards from the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA in a statement said, “The candidates from Srinagar, who are scheduled to appear in UGC NET to change their examination centres from outside Srinagar to Srinagar. NTA has considered their request and has now allotted such candidates centres in Srinagar only. The concerned candidates are advised to download their fresh admit cards.”

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using their roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to check the venue and reporting time for the test on the admit card. Students also need to bring the admit card along with them to the exam centre for verification and identification.

The NET was earlier conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC NET June exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019 for various subjects. In case, any candidates still face any issues, they can connect with NTA helpline – 8076535482, 7703859909.

