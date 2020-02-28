National Science Day: 10 most in-demand jobs in STEM

A food engineer at work (REUTERS/Nacho Doce. Representational Image) A food engineer at work (REUTERS/Nacho Doce. Representational Image)

Celebrated on February 28 every year, National Science Day is a tribute to Indian physicist, Nobel winner Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman or C V Raman. He was the brain behind the Raman effect which made him the first Asian to win the Nobel in science. He has studied at the University of Madras from where he obtained an MSc degree. He had published his first paper at the age of 18.

Want to do something in the field of science? Here are the most in-demand careers you can pursue in the field –

Data from job search site Indeed reveals that jobs related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) are among the most promising as these have seen consistent growth in the past three years (November 2016 to November 2019).

Java developer: If you can design and develop high-volume and low-latency applications, in addition to writing well designed, testable, efficient code, this role is for you. The average annual salary for this role is Rs 6,16,965 and goes up to Rs 16,75,000.

Full stack developer: With hands-on development experience across the stack and a passion for shipping elegant and responsive web interfaces, this is an ideal job for you. The role can help you earn an average annual salary of Rs 5.88 lakh and can go up to Rs 15.99 lakh.

Front end developer: A front end developer or a client side developer is someone who can convert data to a graphic interface. If you can use code so that users can view and interact with that data, this is a job for you. The average annual salary for the job is Rs 5,88,284 with an upper limit of Rs 15,99,000.

Software engineer: If you are someone who can apply the principles of software engineering to the various aspects of design, development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation of computer software, this role is for you. The average annual salary is Rs 5,71,248 and goes up to Rs 15.96 lakh.

.NET developer: If you can create applications from scratch, configure systems and provide user support, you can take on this role as a .NET developer. The average annual salary for the job is Rs 2,76,120 with an upper limit of Rs 7,32,000.

iOS developer: These developers design and build applications for devices that run on the iOS operating software. The average annual salary for this role is Rs 2,84,808 and can go up to Rs 7,08,000.

App developer: Creating and implementing the base code of new applications is at the core of this role. If you can test source code and debug code, this is the job for you. The role of an app developer pays an average annual salary of Rs 2,61,120 with an upper limit of Rs 6,96,000.

Php developer: A PHP Developer is responsible for creating and executing web-based products using PHP. If you can develop back-end components, connect the application with various web services, and help front-end developers with smooth integration, this role is for you. The average annual salary for this job is Rs 2,47,332 with an upper limit of Rs 6,24,000.

Android developer: If you are a developer who can design and build applications for devices that run on the Android operating software, this is an ideal role for you. The average annual salary for the job is Rs 2,43,312 and can go up to Rs 6,24,000.

Web developer: The role of a web developer involves taking responsibility for the coding, design and layout of websites based on client specifications. The average annual salary for the role is Rs 1,95,372 and can go up to Rs 5,04,000.

