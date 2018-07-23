Oil India Limited recruitment 2018: Apply for Geologist, Chemist and other posts, earn upto Rs 50,000 per month

OIL recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of a walk-in-interview. The selection will be done on the basis of a walk-in-interview.

OIL recruitment 2018: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has released a notification for recruiting aspirants on contract basis for its drilling operations in Mizoram purely for temporary requirement. The duration of the contract will be six months and is extendable. The selection will be done on the basis of a walk-in-interview. The selected candidates shall be entitled for 10 days paid leave during six months engagement.

While attending the walk-in-interview, candidates are required to carry their original mark-sheets, pass certificates, caste certificate (if applicable) and experience certificates. A set of self-attested photocopies of the aforementioned documents is also required. Two passport size recent photographs and filled-in bio data form should also be brought.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 7

Designation

Geologists: 2

HSE Officers: 2

Chemists: 2

Liaison Officer: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Geologists: The aspirant should have pursued M.Sc/ M.Tech (Geology). He/she should also possess minimum one year of experience in E&P operations (drilling wells).

HSE Officers: The aspirant should have pursued BE/ B.Tech in any discipline. He/she should also possess minimum one year of experience in E&P operations (drilling wells) as HSE Officer.

Chemists: The aspirant should have pursued M.Sc (Chemistry)/ BE or B.Tech (Chemical). He/she should also possess minimum three years of experience in E&P operations (drilling wells). The candidate should have experience in performing laboratory testing to ascertain the performance of

drilling fluid.

Liaison Officer: The aspirant should have pursued BE or B.Tech in any discipline. He/she should also possess minimum three years of experience in E&P operations (drilling wells).

Pay Scale

Geologists: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

HSE Officers: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

Chemists: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 50,000.

Liaison Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

Important dates

Interview for Geologist post: August 6 (Venue – Conference Room, Narangi Club, Pipeline

Headquarters, Oil India Limited, P.O.- Udayan Vihar, Narangi, Guwahati, Assam).

Interview for HSE Officer post: August 7 (Venue – same as above).

Interview for Chemist post: August 8 (Venue – same as above).

Interview for Liaison post: August 27 (Venue – Oil India Limited Opposite Caravan Gas Agency

A-L Road Zemabawk Aizawl, Mizoram Pin: 796017).

