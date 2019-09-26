Oil India grade B senior officer recruitment applications closing soon, salary of Rs 1.80 lakh

Oil India grade B senior officer recruitment 2019: The application process to apply for the post of senior officer recruitment at the Oil India is closing on September 28. Interested candidates can apply at indian-oil.com before the deadline. The applications began September 8.
A total of 48 posts at grade B level are on the offer. To be able to be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam which will hold 85 per cent weightage. Shortlisted candidates will be called for group discussion and personal interview. A merit list will be created by combining all scores.
Oil India grade B senior officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age: The upper age limit is capped at 29 for all posts except for senior officer drilling for which the upper age is 27 years. The upper age will be relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved category.
Education: To be eligible for the post, candidates must have at least an undergraduate degree or diploma certificate from a recognised institute or university.
Oil India grade B senior officer recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, oil-india.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘current openings’ under ‘careers’ tab
Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ link next to the senior officer post
Step 4: Read instructions, checkbox and click start
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make payment
Oil India grade B senior officer recruitment 2019: Documents needed
— Scanned passport size photograph
— Scanned Signature.
— Proof of age.
— Proof of qualifying degree
— Candidates applying for the post of Senior Officer (Geology) must produce proof of having Mathematics subject at Graduation level
— Caste/Disability Certificate/EWS certificate
— Candidates applying for the above posts must upload a copy of No Objection Certificate from employer
Oil India grade B senior officer recruitment 2019: Salary
Approximate total emoluments in Grade B at the minimum of scale will be around Rs 1 lakh in addition to allowances. Candidates can expect a salary up to Rs 1.80 lakh per month.