OFC recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 6060 posts for 10th pass

OFC recruitment: Apply at ofcindia.gov.in. (Representational image) OFC recruitment: Apply at ofcindia.gov.in. (Representational image)

OFC reruitment: The application process for recruitment at 6060 posts at the Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFC) will conclude tomorrow – February 9, at 11:59. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply before the deadline at the official websites, ofb.gov.in or ofbindia.gov.in.

There will not be any recruitment exam and selection will be done on the basis of merit list. The merit list will be prepared separately for non ITI and ex-ITI category. The merit list will be created based on marks obtained in class 10 or ITI based on the category.

Read| UPSC recruitment 2020: Applications begin for 46 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

OFC recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to, ofbindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to apply for ordnance factories recruitment center..’ link under the ‘news and update section’

Step 3: Click on register link in new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

OFC recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selected candidates will be hired after going through a medical examination. Among the vacancies, 3847 are for ITI passed and rest 2219 for non-ITI qualified candidates. For ITI category, candidates should have NCVT or SCVT certificates along with class 10. Those in the age group of 15 to 24 (upper limit relaxed for reserved category, as per rules) can apply.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd