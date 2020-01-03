OFC opens 6060 posts for 10th pass: Check how to apply, eligibility and other details

OFB recruitment: Apply at ofb.gov.in. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image) OFB recruitment: Apply at ofb.gov.in. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

OFC recruitment: The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has invited applications for the post of apprentices at its official website, ofb.gov.in. A total of 6060 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates need to apply from January 1 to February 9, 11:59 pm at the official website, ofb.gov.in.

Candidates will not have to appear for any exam and will be selected based on the merit list. The merit list will be prepared for non-ITI and ex-ITI posts, separately. These merit lists will be created based on marks obtained in class 10, 12 and ITI. Following this, candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

OFC recruitment: Vacancies

Total – 6060

ITI – 3847

non- ITI – 2219

OFC Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For non-ITI category, an applicant should have at least class 10 with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and with 40 per cent marks in mathematics and science each. For ITI category, candidates should have NCVT or SCVT certificates along with class 10.

Age: Applicants should be at least 15 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is 24 years. Age will be calculated as on February 9. For ITI posts and reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed as per government norms.

OFC recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

