Odisha to recruit 2,000 more MBBS, BDS students in new medical colleges, hospitals

The state has already launched a mega drive to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a "world-class health care centre" (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

Aiming at strengthening healthcare services in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday said it will recruit 2,000 more MBBS and BDS students for appointment in the upcoming medical colleges and peripheral hospitals.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while announcing this here through video conferencing, said the nine new medical colleges should not face a shortage of doctors and medical infrastructure.

Read | NTA recruitment 2021: Multiple vacancies for director, programmer posts; pay scale over Rs 2 lakh

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has been asked to notify the appointment of doctors at the earliest, an official release said, adding, Patnaik has also directed officials to complete projects in the health sector in coordination with different departments.

The release added that the state has already launched a mega drive to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a “world-class health care centre”