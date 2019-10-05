Odisha TET answer key released: How to download, raise objections

Odisha TET answer key 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released the answer keys for the state the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at its official website, bseodisha.nic.in. The exam was conducted on August 5, 18 and September 22

This is the preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections, if any, till October 10. A panel will analyse objections and release a final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection.

Odisha TET answer key 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘OTET 2019 provisional scoring key’ in the ‘latest news’ section

As per reports, 1.75 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for jobs as teachers in class 1 to 8 in state-based schools.

To qualify for the OTET, candidates will have to score at least 60 per cent. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum marks are 50 per cent.

