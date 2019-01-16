Odisha TET 2019 question paper ‘leaked’ on social media

Toggle Menu
OTET question paper has been allegedly leaked, however, the exam authority has not confirmed whether the paper circulated on the social media is the same

OTET 2019 exam was scheduled to be conducted today. (Representational Image)

The question paper for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) has been allegedly leaked on social media. A question paper claiming to be the same as for the exam to be held today is doing round on social media including Facebook and Twitter. As per reports, 1.75 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. However, the exam authority has not confirmed the OTET question paper leak.

OTET was scheduled to be conducted today – January 16, 2019 in two shifts. Morning shift started at 10 am onwards and the afternoon shift is to be held from 2 pm.

The recruitment exam is conducted to enrol teachers in class 1 to class 8. It is conducted in offline mode in two sets. Paper I is for the recruitment for class 1 to class 5 teachers and paper II is for recruitment for class 6 to class 8.

