Odisha SSC postpones all recruitment exams scheduled till July 16

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) released a notice on Wednesday announcing the postponement of all recruitment examinations that were scheduled to be conducted till July 16. The exams have been deferred until further notice. The decision has been taken because of the extension of lockdown in the state, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Revised schedule of Examination will be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to remain in constant touch with the website of the commission at ossc.gov.in to know further updates.”, said the commission in its official notice.

The Computer Skill Test for the posts of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian, scheduled to be conducted on June 28 and rescheduled for July 9, has been postponed. The Computer Skill Test for the post of Combined Auditor, scheduled to be conducted on June 29 and rescheduled for July 9, has also been postponed.

Similarly, the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistant (G & Rent Dept & OSSC), scheduled to be conducted on July 6, and the main written examination for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer, scheduled to be conducted on July 8, have been postponed. The main written examination for the post of Assistant Scientific Officer, scheduled to be conducted on July 14, has also been postponed.

The Combined Police Officer preliminary examination 2018, scheduled to be conducted on July 16, has also been postponed. The Commission has not announced any changes in the schedule for examinations to be conducted from July 20 till August 5 2021. However, candidates are advised to visit the OSSC website regularly for information and updates.