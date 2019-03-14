Odisha Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 4392 Gramin Dak Sevaks, application process begins tomorrow

Toggle Menu
Odisha Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Department of Posts, Odisha Postal Circle has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The online application process will begin from March 15, and there are 4,392 vacant posts.

The candidates applying for the post need to possess a 10th pass certificate. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 40 years.

Odisha Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details 

Total posts: 4,392

Post wise vacancy details:

UR: 1751

SC: 652

ST: 964

EWS: 417

OBC: 474

PH-HH: 54

PH-OH: 48

PH-OTR: 16

PH-VH: 16.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates applying for the posts need to possess a minimum 10th pass certificate.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates shlould not be more than 40 years as on March 15, 2019. The candidates minimum age limit should not be less than 18 years.

Application fee:

The general category candidates including EWS, OBC need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, the reserve category candidates including SC, ST, Female and PWD do not have to pay any application fee.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website of Odisha Postal Circle on or before April 15, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: March 15

Last date to apply online: April 15, 2019.

