Odisha OTET application form released: Check how to apply, exam pattern

Odisha OTET 2019: The online applications for the appearing at the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018-19 will begin from July 15, 2019 at 10 am. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, bseoodisha.nic.in. The last date to apply is July 26 at 5 pm, however, the payment link will remain open till July 29, 4 pm.

OTET 2019 will be conducted in two phases— paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can appear for only one of the paper. Those who qualify will be eligible to teach in state-based schools. It will be conducted in two-and-a-half hours. The exam will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ). Each question will be for one mark and there is no negative marking.

Odisha OTET 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘OTET link’ under ‘latest news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’ on top of the page

Step 5: Fill details, verify

Step 6: Login using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

To qualify the exam, a candidate needs to score at least 60 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum passing marks required are 50 per cent.

