Odisha OTET admit card 2019 date and time

Odisha OTET admit card 2019: The exam will be conducted on August 5. Admit card can be downloaded from bseodisha.gov.in. To pass, candidates need at least 60 per cent marks.

Odisha OTET admit card 2019: Download at bseodisha.gov.in [Representational Image]
Odisha OTET admit card 2019: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) will release the admit card for the recruitment exam on August 2 (Friday) at 11 am. The exam will be conducted on August 5 (Monday) in three shifts. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, bseodisha.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two papers, the paper I and Paper II are compulsory. While candidates will have an optional exam for 60 marks as well. The exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Every question will carry one mark and there will not be any negative marking in the exam.

Odisha OTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OTET admit card link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Those who clear paper I will be eligible to teach in class 1 to class 5 while those who qualify paper II will be eligible to teach in class 6 to class 7. To qualify for the OTET, candidates will have to score at least 60 per cent. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum marks are 50 per cent.

