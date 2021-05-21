Odisha OTET 2021 answer key released: How to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Thursday released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 answer key on the official website – bseodisha.ac.in. The exam was conducted on April 9. Candidates who appeared in the OTET 2021 exam can download the OTET 2021 answer key PDF.

OTET 2021 exam was held on April 9 for the recruitment of teachers from Classes 1 to VIII 8 in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. The OTET exam is conducted in offline mode by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

BSE OTET 2021 answer key: How to check

Candidates who appeared in the BSE OTET 2021 exam can check the official scoring key for both Paper I and Paper II by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha – bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link “OTET Scoring.

Step 3: On the new window, check the answer key for OTET 2021 exam.

Step 4: Download and keep a print of the answer key for future referenc ..

The board has released the answer key for both Paper I and Paper II separately. It is to be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.