Odisha OTET 2021 answer key released: How to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Thursday released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 answer key on the official website – bseodisha.ac.in. The exam was conducted on April 9. Candidates who appeared in the OTET 2021 exam can download the OTET 2021 answer key PDF.
OTET 2021 exam was held on April 9 for the recruitment of teachers from Classes 1 to VIII 8 in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. The OTET exam is conducted in offline mode by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.
BSE OTET 2021 answer key: How to check
Candidates who appeared in the BSE OTET 2021 exam can check the official scoring key for both Paper I and Paper II by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha – bseodisha.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link “OTET Scoring.
Step 3: On the new window, check the answer key for OTET 2021 exam.
Step 4: Download and keep a print of the answer key for future referenc ..
The board has released the answer key for both Paper I and Paper II separately. It is to be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.
