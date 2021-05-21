scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
Odisha OTET 2021 answer key released: How to check

BSE Odisha released the official answer key of the OTET 2021 exam on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
May 21, 2021 1:18:16 pm
BSE OTET 2021, BSE OTET 2021 answer key, BSE OTET 2021 exam,OTET 2021 exam was conducted on April 9.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Thursday released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 answer key on the official website – bseodisha.ac.in. The exam was conducted on April 9. Candidates who appeared in the OTET 2021 exam can download the OTET 2021 answer key PDF. 

OTET 2021 exam was held on April 9 for the recruitment of teachers from Classes 1 to VIII 8 in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. The OTET exam is conducted in offline mode by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. 

BSE OTET 2021 answer key: How to check

Candidates who appeared in the BSE OTET 2021 exam can check the official scoring key for both Paper I and Paper II by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha – bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link “OTET Scoring.

Step 3: On the new window, check the answer key for OTET 2021 exam.

Step 4: Download and keep a print of the answer key for future referenc ..

The board has released the answer key for both Paper I and Paper II separately. It is to be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school. 

