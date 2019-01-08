Odisha OSSTET result 2018 declared, how to check

Toggle Menu
OSSTET result 2018: Candidates can check the result at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and osstet.in. The examination was conducted on October 5, 2018.

OSSTET result 2018: The Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018 result for the recruitment exam held in October 5, 2018 has been declared. Candidates can check the result at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and osstet.in, once declared.

The exam was conducted to recruit teachers in state-based schools.

OSSTET result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – osstet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘OSSTET 2018 result’

Step 4: Log-in using your enrolment number and result will appear

Alternatively, candidates can check the result at bse.odisha.ac.in.

