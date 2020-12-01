Odisha OSSSC nursing officer recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 6,432 posts, apply online from December 7

OSSSC nursing officer recruitment 2020: The application process will begin on December 7. Express Photo by Prashant Nandkar/ Representational

OSSSC nursing officer recruitment 2020: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the nursing officers. There are in total 6,432 vacant posts, and candidates can apply online through the website — osssc.gov.in.

The application process will begin on December 7. The selected candidates will be recruited in 8 medical colleges and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 6,432

Name of the post: Nursing Officer

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The aspirant should have pursued B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university

Or

B.Sc (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian nursing council recognised institute or university. They should also be registered as a nurse and midwife in state/Indian nursing council

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian nursing council recognised institute/board or council.

Age limit: The candidates need to check their age limit mentioned in the official notifications. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

The details on pay scale and selection process is also available on the official notification.

Important dates:

Application process begins: December 7

Last date of online registration and fee submission: December 24

Application process ends: December 31.

How to apply: Those who wish to apply may submit their applications through online mode. The fee can be paid through credit card/debit card and net banking. In order to apply, aspirants should visit the official website- osssc.gov.in.

