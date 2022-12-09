OPSC OCS 2021 prelims result declared; 5296 candidates selected for main written exam

OPSC OCS 2021 Prelims Result: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today released the result for the written exam of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result PDF at the official OPSC website — opsc.gov.in.

This year, a total of 5296 candidates have been marked as qualified provisionally for the main written exam.

OPSC OCS prelims result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official OPSC website — opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘what’s new’ column, click on the ink for the result PDF.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The result will open in the form of a new PDF. Scroll to the second page for the list of selected candidates.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This time, the main written exam for OCS is tentatively scheduled for the month of February, but the final schedule will soon be released on the official website.

Qualified candidates have been advised by OPSC to check the official website regularly to ensure they do not miss out any important update.