Odisha OPSC OJS prelims result declared; Mains date released

Odisha OPSC Prelims result: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the provisional result for OJS written exam on its official website, opsc.gov.in. A total of 513 candidates have been qualified the OJS prelims exam and are eligible for the OJS Mains written exam. The written Main exam will be conducted on April 7, 2019.

Eligible candidates need to download their admission certificate from the official website. The same will be available for download from April 2, 2019.

Odisha OPSC Prelims result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Roll list of provisionally qualified candidates for OJS Main’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Roll list of provisionally qualified candidates for OJS Main’

Step 5: A PDF will open

Step 6: Read instructions carefully and check your roll number.

