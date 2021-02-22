Odisha OPSC medical service recruitment 2021: Vacancies notified for 2452 posts, check details

The application process will begin on February 26 at opsconline.gov.in. Representational image/ file

OPSC medical service recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of medical officers (assistant surgeons) in group-A of the state medical and health services cadre. A total of 2,452 vacancies have been notified, 1042 vacancies are for the ST category, SC- 653, general category- 633, SEBC- 124.

The application process will begin on February 26 at opsconline.gov.in.

OPSC medical service recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education qualifications: The candidates need to possess MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

Age Limit: To be eligible to apply for the job, candidates should be at least 21 years old. The upper age limit is capped at 32 years.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ in the top right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘new’ user and register against the medical officer job link

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

Paper pattern: The exam will be of three-hours duration. It will have 200 questions, each question for one mark.

Salary: The hired candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 with dearness and other allowances separately. The candidates can apply till March 25 through opsconline.gov.in.